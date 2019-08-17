Knudson, Beryl A. September 20, 1937 - August 15, 2019 Age 81 of Fremont passed away at CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital. Beryl was born to Paul and Ruth Burch in Buffalo Lake, MN. Beryl grew up on a small family farm with one brother. She then attended nursing school in Albert Lea, Minnesota. Beryl met Keith Knudson on a blind date where they eventually married ending up in Fremont in 1962. Beryl and Keith had a wonderful marriage, raising their family in Fremont where Beryl was a emergency room nurse for 28 years before retiring. Following her retirement she worked at the Yankee Peddler. Beryl was a very involved member of First Lutheran Church in Fremont. She also enjoyed traveling, playing bridge with friends, was an avid reader, and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith; and parents. She is survived by her children, Joel (Patty) Knudson of Omaha, Tara (Kelly) Carl of Omaha, Erik (Bonnie) Knudson of Sandy, UT; brother, Francis Burch of Lester Prairie, MN; grandchildren, Kelly, Drew, Brett, Ian, Kyra, Piper, great-grandchildren, Aiden, Nixen. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, August 19, 2019, at 2pm at First Lutheran Church with Pastor Stephanie Tollefson. Memorials may be directed to the Dr. Keith and Beryl Knudson Memorial Scholarship at Midland University or Fremont Habitat for Humanity. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com. DUGAN FUNERAL CHAPEL 751 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont NE 68025 (402) 721-2880 | www.duganchapel.com
