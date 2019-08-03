Knott, Kim E. April 12, 1964 - August 1, 2019 Preceded in death by father, Peirce D. Knott Jr.; niece, Ashlyn Higgins. Survived by mother, Linda; daughter, Kathy Higgins; son, Trey Knott (Beth); nephews, Peirce and Gabe Private Family Services HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

