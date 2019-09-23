Knott, Joseph R.

Knott, Joseph R. May 14, 1952 - September 20, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Bernie and Mona; and brother, Sam. Survived by wife, Vicki; daughter, Carrie (Corey) Kaczmarek; son, Chad Knott; grandchildren, Jacob, Justin, Jonathan, Lucy, Peyton, Dylan; brothers, Larry (Penny), and Ken (Jackie); sister, Judi (Roger) Stoakes; other loving relatives and friends. VISITATION begins Tuesday 5pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 6:30pm, all at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 51 and Q St. FUNERAL: Wednesday 10am at Holy Ghost Church. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to the family. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

