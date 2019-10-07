Knople, Brenda L.

Knople, Brenda L. January 29, 1967 - October 3, 2019 Age 52 of Plattsmouth, NE. Brenda is survived by her son Dylan Knople of Plattsmouth; mother, Phyllis (Jack) McConnaughey of Auburn, NE; significant other, Dana Wei-Sel and his children, Olivia and Colton Wei-Sel all of Omaha; sister, Vicki (Alan) Lacy of Bellevue, NE; niece, Kelby Feder; great-niece, Raegan Feder; numerous cousins, and many friends. VISITATION: 1-9pm, with family present 6-8pm, Tuesday, October 8, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth. FUNERAL: 10:30am, Wednesday, October 9 at Roby Funeral Home. Interment in Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth. Memorials to the Family. ROBY FUNERAL HOME Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.