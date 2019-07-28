Knoll, Denise R. January 29, 1953 - July 22, 2019 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by father, Burnell (Mac) McNaughton. Survived by husband, Eric; sons, Chris (Brooke) Bauer, Travis Bauer; grandson, Henry; mother, Jo McNaughton; sisters, Debbie (Ted) Gusak, Sue Hoffer; many family and friends. VISITATION: Monday 9am till service time. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday 10am at Roeder Mortuary. Memorials to Siena Francis House or Lydia House. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

