Knittle, Duane D. July 15, 1947 - January 13, 2020 Duane "Denny" Knittle was born to parents Doris and Duane A Knittle in Shenandoah, IA. He died at home in Omaha, NE, Mon. January 13th, 2020 at the age of 72. He is survived by his dog, Ragnar; his son, Douglas Knittle; grandson, Random Knittle; and many grieving friends. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

To plant a tree in memory of Duane Knittle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.