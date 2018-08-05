Knight, Alma Sep 5, 1924 - Jul 31, 2018 Age 93. Survived by daughter, Margaret Spivey; a host of grandchildren; great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; 2 sisters; extended family and friends. VISITATION 5-7pm Thursday August 9, at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE 1pm Friday, August 10, also at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, 1221 North 16th Street, Council Bluffs. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th St. Council Bluffs IA 51501 712-256-9988 www.hoyfuneral.com

