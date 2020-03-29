Kneifl, Harold M. Age 74 Passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Whiting, IA. Survived by his wife Janet; children, Kandy (Robert) Jurgens, Greg Kneifl, and Brett (Jill) Kneifl; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sisters, Diana Wingett, and Debby (Greg) Engel. Preceded in death by his parents; son Jeff; and two infant siblings. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at: www.homeforfuneralsinc.com HOME FOR FUNERALS 1203 Norfolk Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701 | 402-371-3330

