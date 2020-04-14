Kneifl, Clair September 17, 1936 - April 7, 2020 Clair Phillip Kneifl, age 83 of Blair, passed away April 7, 2020. Survivored by wife, Nancy, of Blair; children: Gregory (Julie) Kneifl, Teri Kneifl and Corey (Kim) Kneifl; grandchildren: Will, Tommy, Maya and Charlie Kneifl; siblings: Martin Kneifl of Crofton, NE; Josephine Walsh of Ponca, NE; Sue Wendte of Newcastle, NE; and Beth Duits of Vining, MN. A live stream of the Mass of Christian Burial will be available Monday, April 13, 2020 at 10am through the St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church Facebook page. Clair's immediate family looks forward to a day, hopefully in the very near future, when they can invite family and friends to a remembrance of our dear husband, dad and grandpa. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 | www.campbellaman.com

