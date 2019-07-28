Knauss, Anita L.

Knauss, Anita L. August 25, 1938 - July 26, 2019 Council Bluffs, IA. Anita was a clerk for the Douglas County Jail for 14 1/2 years. Preceded by her parents, Manford and Betty (Litten) Steinwart; husband, Wilbur (in 2009); and daughter, Janet (in 1991). Survived by her sons, Richard (Deanna) Knauss, and James (Luann) Knauss all of Council Bluffs; 6 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sidney McGowen of Renova PA, and Vonetta Montero of Modesto, CA; nieces; nephews. VISITATION with the family on Wednesday from 6-8pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment at a later date in Fairview Cemetery. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel 545 Willow Ave. Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779

