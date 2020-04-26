Knapp, Shirley J. July 5, 1927 - April 17, 2020 Omaha. Survived by children, Jackie Panzeri (Bill), Keith Knapp (Shelli), Michelle Knapp (Luis); grandchildren; great grandchildren; sister, Barbara Forman; brother, John Barry (Carol); family and friends. Memorial Service at a later date. Roeder Mortuary 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

