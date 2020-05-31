Knake, Kevin Kent

Knake, Kevin Kent December 23, 1962 - May 27, 2020 Age 57 of Hastings, NE. Passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his home in Hastings with his wife, Chris by his side after a courageous battle of glioblastoma. Kevin Knake was born in Omaha to Willis Dean and Sharon Kay (Dodson) Knake. He grew up Nehawka, NE and attended Conestoga High School where he was active in FFA, Boy Scouts, and was a member of the Athletic Letter man's club. After graduating High School, he attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln where he received his Bachelor's Degree and his Juris Doctorate Degree. After graduating, he was a Deputy Platte County Attorney. He then worked as a Deputy Public Defender in Hall County. After leaving Hall County, Kevin worked for several law offices in Hastings before opening his own law firm in January of 2018. Kevin practiced law for 30 years. Kevin was a member: Nebraska Bar Association, National College for DUI Defense Inc, and Nebraska Association of Trial Attorneys, Noon Lions Club, Leadership Hastings, and Grand Island Saddle Club. On April 9, 1994, Kevin was united in marriage to Christine Kuta at St. Isidore's Catholic Church in Columbus. As part of Kevin's wishes, he received the Holy Sacraments of First Communion and Confirmation on June 19, 2019. Kevin loved Celebrating St Patrick's Day, he loved Nebraska, especially time at Lake Erickson, and reading history books. He also enjoyed hanging out and attending nieces and nephew's sporting activities, mock trials, dance recitals and chess tournaments. Kevin enjoyed trips to museums, and the annual Las Vegas trip and trip to Disney World with wife, Chris. He is survived by his wife, Christine Louise Knake of Hastings; father, Willis Dean Knake of Nehawka; brother, Michael Willis Knake of Nehawka; in-laws: Louis and Rose Kuta of Columbus, NE; brothers and sisters-in-law: Bob (Becky) Kuta, Patrick Kuta (fianc�e, Rhonda), and Tim (Barb) Cave of Columbus; 7 nieces and nephews; and 9 great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother: Sharon Kay Knake; his grandparents: Audrey and Merritt Dodson Sr., and Henry and Mary Ann Knake; and dear friend: Jerry Fogarty. Social distance FUNERAL SERVICES are 10am Monday at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. VISITATION without the family present is 3-5pm Sunday at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus. Burial is in All Saints Cemetery in Columbus. Due to restrictions, the Mass will be broadcast at 10am Monday, June 1, on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page. Remembrances can be sent at www.mckownfuneralhome.com McKOWN FUNERAL HOME Columbus, NE 402-564-4232 | www.mckownfuneralhome.com

