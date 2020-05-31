Knake, Kevin Kent December 23, 1962 - May 27, 2020 Age 57 of Hastings, NE. Passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his home in Hastings with his wife, Chris by his side after a courageous battle of glioblastoma. Kevin Knake was born in Omaha to Willis Dean and Sharon Kay (Dodson) Knake. He grew up Nehawka, NE and attended Conestoga High School where he was active in FFA, Boy Scouts, and was a member of the Athletic Letter man's club. After graduating High School, he attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln where he received his Bachelor's Degree and his Juris Doctorate Degree. After graduating, he was a Deputy Platte County Attorney. He then worked as a Deputy Public Defender in Hall County. After leaving Hall County, Kevin worked for several law offices in Hastings before opening his own law firm in January of 2018. Kevin practiced law for 30 years. Kevin was a member: Nebraska Bar Association, National College for DUI Defense Inc, and Nebraska Association of Trial Attorneys, Noon Lions Club, Leadership Hastings, and Grand Island Saddle Club. On April 9, 1994, Kevin was united in marriage to Christine Kuta at St. Isidore's Catholic Church in Columbus. As part of Kevin's wishes, he received the Holy Sacraments of First Communion and Confirmation on June 19, 2019. Kevin loved Celebrating St Patrick's Day, he loved Nebraska, especially time at Lake Erickson, and reading history books. He also enjoyed hanging out and attending nieces and nephew's sporting activities, mock trials, dance recitals and chess tournaments. Kevin enjoyed trips to museums, and the annual Las Vegas trip and trip to Disney World with wife, Chris. He is survived by his wife, Christine Louise Knake of Hastings; father, Willis Dean Knake of Nehawka; brother, Michael Willis Knake of Nehawka; in-laws: Louis and Rose Kuta of Columbus, NE; brothers and sisters-in-law: Bob (Becky) Kuta, Patrick Kuta (fianc�e, Rhonda), and Tim (Barb) Cave of Columbus; 7 nieces and nephews; and 9 great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother: Sharon Kay Knake; his grandparents: Audrey and Merritt Dodson Sr., and Henry and Mary Ann Knake; and dear friend: Jerry Fogarty. Social distance FUNERAL SERVICES are 10am Monday at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. VISITATION without the family present is 3-5pm Sunday at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus. Burial is in All Saints Cemetery in Columbus. Due to restrictions, the Mass will be broadcast at 10am Monday, June 1, on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page. Remembrances can be sent at www.mckownfuneralhome.com McKOWN FUNERAL HOME Columbus, NE 402-564-4232 | www.mckownfuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
These local bars, restaurants and establishments are open and ready to serve you, your family and friends.
Purchase gift cards for both businesses that are temporarily closed, to use later and businesses currently open, to use now.
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
Contests & Events
Now is the perfect time to do your homework. Here is a guide to local businesses ready to h…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.