Kluthe, Melvin P. January 15, 1941 - July 8, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Conrad and Leona. Survived by wife, Lois Kluthe; children: David Kluthe (Diana), Tom Kluthe (Melissa), Michelle Zuroske (Chris), Sue Heaney (Scott), and Steve Kluthe (Ryann); 14 grandchildren; sister, Sr. Kathleen Kluthe. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 12th from 5pm to 7pm at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3122 S. 74th St., followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, August 13th at 10am, St. Joan of Arc Church. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to St. Joan of Arc Endowment Fund or as directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

