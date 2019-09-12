Klotz, John Martin

Klotz, John Martin August 18, 1929 - September 8, 2019 Preceded in death by parents; son, John Klotz Jr.; and son-in-law, Sterling Child. He is survived by wife of 69 years, Pearl; daughters, Lillian Child, Gloria Lawrence (Luckie), Shari David; son, Martin Klotz; nine grand and 10 great-grandchildren. John was a Master Plumber, and he owned several businesses, including Midwest Plumbing & Heating. Please join us in a CELEBRATION OF JOHN'S LIFE at Mizpah Masonic Lodge, 1124 S. 48th St., Saturday, Sept. 14th, 2-4pm.

