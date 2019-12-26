Klosterman, Kathleen "Suzie" (Tjaden)

Klosterman, Kathleen "Suzie" (Tjaden) May 11, 1953 - December 24, 2019 Kathleen "Suzie" (Tjaden) Klosterman, 66, of Omaha, passed away peacefully at the Josie Harper Hospice House on December 24 after suffering a stroke. Suzie was born to Helen and Harold Tjaden in Hastings, Nebraska. After graduating from St. Cecilia's High School and Benedictine College, she dedicated her life to helping others, in Omaha, first as a teacher and then a guidance counselor. Suzie was the recipient of the Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Award in 2000. She truly made a difference in the lives of all those she touched. Her family, friends and countless others in the community will miss her deeply. Suzie was predeceased by her parents, Helen and Harold. She is survived by her husband, Don; daughter, Bridget; son, Joe (Colin); siblings: Michaela (Jim) Warden, Patricia (Mark) Flack, Margaret (John) Welch, Kurt (Ann) Tjaden, Bridget (Paul) Erickson, Chris (Janine) Tjaden and Greg (Nancy) Tjaden; and many loving family and friends. Special thanks to the care providers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Family will receive friends Friday, December 27th from 6pm to 8pm, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church (6116 Dodge St.) followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 8pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, December 28th, 10am, St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Private INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to CUES, Skutt Catholic High School or Mount Saint Scholastica Benedictine Nuns. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

