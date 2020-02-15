Klinghagen, Darlene Marie August 10, 1951 - February 5, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents, Lester Klinghagen and Bernice Wilts; stepfather, Wilfred "Willie" Wilts; sister, Gloria Steever; stepbrother, Jim Wilts; and niece, Paula Steever. Darlene will be remembered for her smile, tremendous work ethic at Lutheran Social Services of South Dakota and Von Maur in Omaha, and most of all, her dedication and devotion to her daughters and grandchildren. Survived by her daughters, Julia Plucker (Steve Dietz) and Jill (Dan) McGrane; grandchildren, Abigail and Ian McGrane and Georgia Dietz; siblings, Roger (Marie) Klinghagen, Rodney (Arla) Klinghagen; brother-in-law, Alvin (Terri) Steever, Barb (Chuck) Stewart; stepsiblings, LeRoy Wilts, Jerry Wilts, Patty (Stan) Ainsworth; Barb (Greg) DeVille, and Wendell (Denise) Wilts; nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. SERVICES will be held Monday, February 17, at 11:30am, at the John A. Gentleman Pacific Street Chapel. Memorials to LSS of South Dakota, 705 E. 41st Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57105. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

