Klinetobe, Barbara Jo (Keeler) Age 64 Of Omaha, NE. Survived by son, Sean (Sarah) of Omaha; sister, Pat (Warren) Mommsen of Yutan; brother, Bob (Karen) Keeler of Omaha; nieces, Jennifer (Aaron) Adams and Jillian (Ron) Carson all of Omaha; Private Graveside Service will be held at Prospect Hill Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials to Project Pink'd or WIFCAP. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

