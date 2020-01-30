Klinefelter, Sharon Kay (Kiser) August 25, 1946 - January 25, 2020 Survived by her husband, Leroy Klinefelter of Omaha, NE; son, Charlie and wife Becca Klinfelter; six grandchildren: Ashley, Christopher, Hunter, Kimberlee, Makayla, and Kiser; and one brother, Robert "Bob" Kiser and special friend Ellyn Meisinger, all of Plattsmouth, NE. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Rita Kiser; grandaughter, Abigail; first husband, Wayne Mink; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. VISITATION: 1-5pm Friday, Jan. 31, Roby Funeral Home Chapel. ROSARY: 7pm Friday, Jan. 31, Church Of The Holy Spirit, 520 S. 18th Plattsmouth, NE. FUNERAL MASS: 10:30am Saturday, Feb. 1, Church Of The Holy Spirit. Memorials to St. John The Baptist School, Masses at the Church of The Holy Spirit, or Plattsmouth Volunteer Firefighter's Association, Plattsmouth, NE. ROBY FUNERAL HOME Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com
Klinefelter, Sharon Kay (Kiser)
Service information
Jan 31
Visitation
Friday, January 31, 2020
1:00PM-5:00PM
1:00PM-5:00PM
Roby Funeral Home
346 Ave. A
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
346 Ave. A
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
Jan 31
Rosary
Friday, January 31, 2020
7:00PM
7:00PM
Church of The Holy Spirit
520 South 18th St
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
520 South 18th St
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
Feb 1
Funeral Mass
Saturday, February 1, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
Church of The Holy Spirit
520 South 18th St
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
520 South 18th St
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
