Kleyla, Mary Agnes October 25, 1937 - April 30, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Richard; parents, Aron and Ruth Anderson; and brother, John W. Anderson. Survived by sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Jon Tefft; nieces and nephews WAKE SERVICE: Tuesday, May 5th, 7pm at West Center Chapel, with VISITATION starting at 6:30pm. SERVICES: Wednesday, May 6th, 9:30am West Center Chapel to Christ the King Catholic Church for MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. Entombment: Calvary. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

