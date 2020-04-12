Klenda, Margaret J. Age 76 - April 9, 2020 David City, NE. Survived by husband, Jerry; 6 children; 12 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. Private Family Services, followed by Burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, on Tuesday at 12Noon. Please keep social distancing in mind if you are able to attend the Burial. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS AND PLANTS: Memorials in care of the family. There will be a memorial Mass at a later date once restrictions are lifted. On-line tributes: www.chermokfuneralhome.com CHERMOK FUNERAL HOME 515 C St, David City, NE 68632 (402) 367-3224

