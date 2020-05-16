Klemm, Susan "Sue" Age 70 Susan "Sue" Klemm, of Lincoln, NE, passed away May 11, 2010. She attended St. Mary's Catholic School, graduated with the class of 1968 from Lincoln High School and received her undergraduate and graduate degrees from UNL. Survivors include sister, Mary Ellen (Scott) Kudron of Lincoln; ex-husband and friend Steve Klemm; sister-in-law, Connie Heckman; nieces and nephews: Emily Beans, Danny Shong, Jeff Shong, LeAnne Heckman, Patrick Heckman; great-nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by parents, John and Dolores Heckman; brother, Pat Heckman. ROSARY AND MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL will start at 10am Monday, May 18, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church followed by a burial at Calvary Cemetery. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com. BUTHERUS, MASER & LOVE FUNERAL HOME 4040 A St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 488-0934 | www.bmlfh.com

