Klekers, Carl Imant January 26, 1937 - April 22, 2020 Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Maija Klekers; and brother, Andris J Klekers. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Inese Klekers; nephew, AR (Suzanne) Klekers; great-niece, Emily Klekers; and great-nephew, Ian Klekers. He will be missed by his good friends, Kate and Tony. Services Pending for a later date. Arbor Cremation Society 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 | 402-393-0319

