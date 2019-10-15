Kleine, Elizabeth J. "Betty"

Kleine, Elizabeth J. "Betty" October 12, 1928 - October 13, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Donald E. Kleine; parents, Catherine and William Mulligan; brother, Thomas Mulligan; sister, Marion Mulligan. Survived by children: Donald W. Kleine (Kim), Susan E. Calabro (Joe), Mark P. Kleine (Rhonda), and Mary Pat Green (Terry); twelve grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 15th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, October 16th at 10am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4804 Grover. Interment, St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Thomas More Endowment Fund and Alzheimer's Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

