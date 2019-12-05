Klein, Shirley J.

Klein, Shirley J.  January 9, 1932 - December 3, 2019. Longtime employee of Lancer Label. Preceded in death by husband, Ralph M. Survived by daughter, Linda (Frank) Pfeifer; son, Ken (Chris) Klein; five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Delores Wees. Private family services. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 “F” Street (402) 731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com

