Klein, John L. "Jack" Jun 28, 1931 - Jul 12, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, sisters, and brothers. Survived by wife, Lois Oleta Klein; children, Douglas Klein and Leslie (Klein) Koch; grandchildren: Alexander and Zachary Klein, Jasper J. Koch; many other loving family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, July 18th at 11:30am at Rejoice Lutheran Church, 2556 S. 138th St. Private Interment, Omaha National Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice House or Rejoice Lutheran Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

