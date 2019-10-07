Klein, Arnold D.

Klein, Arnold D. April 12, 1930 - October 2, 2019 The family will Receive friends on Monday, October 7th, from 6pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Tuesday, October 8th at 11am at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to V.N.A. Hospice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

