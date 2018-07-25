Kleckner, Robert "RJ" Jan 10, 1996 - Jul 22, 2018 Preceded in death by Father, Rick; Grandparents and Uncles. Survived by Fiance, Brittany Bohannon; Children, Scarlett and Sage; Mom, Jamie Kleckner; Father, Bob (Kay) Fouraker; Numerous family and friends. VISITATION Thursday, July 26 from 5-8pm at Westlawn Hillcrest. CELEBRATION OF LIFE Friday, 2pm at Immanual Lutheran Church, 2725 N. 60th Ave, Omaha, NE 68104. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

