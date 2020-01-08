Kleckner, Clara Lucille April 4, 1946 - December 30, 2019 Age 73 of Omaha. She was born in Omaha, NE, to William and Eva (Lindsay) Massengale. She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry; sisters, Margaret Brock, Viola Nelson and Eva "Dokie" Marshall; brothers, Bill Massengale, Chuck Massengale and Bob Massengale. Clara is survived by daughters, Vickie Walker and Terra Kleckner; son, Mike Kleckner (Michelle); three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Gray and Mary Terry; family and friends. Services were held. Inurnment at a later date. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Clara Kleckner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.