Klebe, Richard A.

Klebe, Richard A. Age 81 Of Fremont. Retired Computer Tech for the Omaha Public Schools. Survived by wife, Joyce, of Fremont. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, 10:30am, First Lutheran Church, Fremont. VISITATION with the family at the church one hour before the service. Memorials to First Lutheran Church and American Heart Association. Online guestbook at: www.ludvigsenmortuary.com LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY 1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE 402-721-4440

