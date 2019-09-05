Klaumann, Daniel M.

Klaumann, Daniel M. August 14, 1945 - September 3, 2019 Of Gretna. Survived by wife, LuAnn; son, Torrey (Anne); grandchildren: Morgan and Brennan Klaumann, Alex and Natalie VanGerpen; brothers, Don (Pat), Dale (Janice), Doug (Pat); family and friends. VISITATION: Saturday, 9:30-10:30am, at Resurrection Lutheran Church. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 10:30am, at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 153 S. McKenna Ave., Gretna. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Family prefers Memorials to Gretna American Legion. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

