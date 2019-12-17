Klammer, Joseph F.

Klammer, Joseph F. March 25, 1925 - December 14, 2019 Born in Omaha, lived and worked in San Francisco from 1956-2016. He served in the Army Air Corps from 1943-1945 and then in the Air Force Reserve, retiring as Lt. Col. Member of the Order of Malta, Western Division U.S.A. Preceded in death by, parents, Aloys and Sophie Klammer; sisters, Marie Kubicz (Ted) and Hedwig Klammer. Survived by, brother, Thomas; special friends, Alba Vidak. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, December 19, 10:30am, St. John's Catholic Church at Creighton University. Interment: St. John's with full military honors. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

