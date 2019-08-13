Klabunde, Lois D. June 23, 1925 - August 12, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Edwin L. Klabunde. Survived by children: Craig Klabunde, Nancy (Pat) Green, Kent (Marti) Klabunde, Cindy Fry; many grandchildren, other relatives and friends. SERVICES: 11am Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at Forest Lawn. Visitation one hour prior to service. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. Omaha, NE 68152

