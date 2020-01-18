Kisner, Frank J. Col USAF (Ret.) October 28, 1930 - January 16, 2020 Age 89, of Papillion, NE, passed away January 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Frank was born October 28, 1930 to Charles and Helen (Balas) Kastraba, in Kingston, MI. He married Dolores Ann Kisner, his wife of 65 years, on 14 August 1954 in New Orleans, LA. He is survived by his wife, Dolores, five daughters and one son: Elise (Col. USAF-Ret. Edward) Dixon of Virginia, Lt Gen (USAF-Ret) Frank (Helen) Kisner of Texas, Jeanne Kisner of Nebraska, Karen Kisner of Florida, Col (USAF-Ret) Janet Augustine of Virginia, and CJ Kisner of Colorado, as well as seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He proudly served in the USAF for over 30 years, retiring with the rank of Colonel. VISITATION: Sunday, January 19, 2-4pm, Kahler Dolce Funeral Home. Burial at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorials suggested to a veterans organization or first responders group of your choice. KAHLER-DOLCEMORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

