Kiser, Douglas K. Sr.

Kiser, Douglas K. Sr. November 24, 1953 - March 21, 2020 Douglas K. Kiser Sr., age 66 of Mondamin, IA, passed away at his home Saturday, March 21, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was born November 24, 1953 in Omaha, NE, to Earl (Daryl) and Jean (Murray) Kiser. Doug was passionate about so many things, he loved fishing, hunting, competition shooting, and smoking meats for his family and friends. Doug lead a very enriched life and so many friends enriched his life but his true passion was the river. It flowed through his veins. It didn't matter if he was working on the river, fishing, boating, or just sitting on a sandbar, the river was his happy place. Right now, we know he is fishing in the most beautiful blue river with his dad smiling down on all of the rest of his family and friends. We will always love you Doug. Doug is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Carla Kiser; Doug's children, Tracy Kiser, Eric, Doug Jr., JoAnn Kiser, Daryl and Jessica Kiser; stepson, Brandon and Kayleen Rigas; and sister, Carol Yasen of Texas. He has five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Jean Kiser. Celebration of life will be at a later date. HENNESSEY FUNERAL HOME 310 E. Huron Street, Missouri Valley, IA | (712) 642-2745

To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Kiser, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.