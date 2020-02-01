Kiscoan, Patricia A. "Patty" February 5, 1962 - January 29, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Mary O'Leary; sister, Peggy Walter. Survived by husband, Steve; children, Peter and Mary; brothers and sister, Jim O'Leary (Jenny), Katie Bircher (Todd), Mark O'Leary (Susan); brother-in-law, Dave Walter; mother-in-law, Joan Kiscoan; nieces and nephews WAKE SERVICE: Monday, February 3rd, 7:30pm at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church with VISITATION starting at 6:15pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, February 4th, 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Private Interment. Memorials are suggested to Essential Pregnancy Services, Marian High School or St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Kiscoan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.