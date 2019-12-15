Kiscoan, Michael J. October 14, 1964 - December 10, 2019 Michael J. Kiscoan, age 55 of St. Joseph, MO, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He was born October 14, 1964 in Omaha, NE. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Peter Kiscoan. Survivors include mother, Joan Kiscoan, Papillion, NE; sister, Pegi Young (Dan), Ashland, NE; brothers, Tom Kiscoan (Anna), Bellevue, NE; Bernie Kiscoan, Papillion, NE; Steve Kiscoan (Patty), Omaha, NE; many nephews, nieces, wonderful friends and coworkers. FUNERAL MASS AND BURIAL: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 10am, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 36th & Q Street, Omaha, NE. Memorials to St. Mary Catholic Church. Online guestbook and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

