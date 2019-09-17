Kirsch, Gary A.

Kirsch, Gary A. July 31, 1950 - September 13, 2019 Survived by six children and three stepchildren; one brother and three sisters. FUNERAL: Wednesday, 10am, St. Gerald's Catholic Church (96 & Q St). Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

