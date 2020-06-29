Kirlin, Dennis E. Age 87 Passed away on June 25, 2020. Dennis was born on September 13, 1932 to the late Philip and Clare (Lukegord) Kirlin. He was a Ret. Permanent Deacon at St. Peter's Catholic Church, and Ret. Professor/Dean at Iowa Western Community College. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert and Robert's wife, Joanne. Dennis is survived by his wife, Patricia "Pat" Meyer Kirlin; daughter, Ann Feldmann (Roger); son, Dennis J. Kirlin (Claire); four grandchildren, Nathan (Caitlin) Feldmann, Megan Schmitt (Peyton), Michael Feldmann, and Matthew Feldmann; brothers, Dr. Patrick J. Kirlin (Pamela), and Brian Kirlin; and a host of other family and friends. There will be a ROSARY RECITATION SERVICE at 5pm Monday, June 29, with VISITATION following until 7pm, all at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, June 30, at 10:30am at St. Peter Catholic Church (1 Bluff St, Council Bluffs, IA). INTERMENT in Omaha National Cemetery. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th St., Council Bluffs IA 51501 712-256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

