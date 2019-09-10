Kirkpatrick, Lois "Jane" May 18, 1975 - September 3, 2019 Lois "Jane" Kirkpatrick, age 44, of Fremont, NE, passed away on September 3, 2019. She was born in Council Bluffs, IA, on May 18, 1975 to Larry and Lori Kirkpatrick. Jane graduated from the Oakland High School and worked for the Fremont Monument Company. Jane was preceded in death by her father, Larry. Left to cherish her memory, her daughter, Loretta McKee, and her father, Orville McKee; mother, Lori Kirkpatrick; brothers, Guy Kirkpatrick (Pam) and David Kirkpatrick (Erica); niece, Megan Kirkpatrick; nephew, Zach Kirkpatrick; a host of other family and friends. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, 1pm, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. Interment: Graceland Park Cemetery. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.