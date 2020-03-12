Kirkland, Yolanda G. December 12, 1928 - March 11, 2020 Yolanda Galvan Kirkland passed away in Omaha, NE, on March 11, 2020 at the age of 91 years old. She was born on December 12, 1928 in San Antonio, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Robert; brothers, Robert and Richard; and beloved husband, Bobby. She is survived by her children, Carol (Mike) Hook, Robert (Angie) and John (Diane); grandchildren: Adam, Katie, Sara, Alexandra, Matthew, Andrew, Chloe; great-grandchildren: Colten, Alaina, James, Rachel, John, Judson; many loving nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Friday, March 13, 2020, from 9-10:30am, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church (5801 Oak Hills Dr., Omaha, NE. 68137) with a MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL to follow. Internment with her beloved Bobby Kirkland in Jacksonville National Cemetery in Jacksonville, FL. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

