Kirkland, Kenneth L. November 7, 1944 - May 5, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Laurence and Lora Kirkland; and brothers, Bobby and Kraig Kirkland. Survived by wife Lisa Kirkland; children, Nikki (Tony) Herrera, Chelsea (Scott Knight) Kirkland, Shauna (Philip) Carpenter, and Justin (Karlene) Kirkland; nine grandchildren; sisters, Kalene (Maurice) Sherffius, Kimberly (Ron) McBride, and Karen (Todd) Rohweder; brothers, Karl Kirkland, Kevin (Helen) Kirkland, and Kohl (Amanda) Kirkland; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. PRIVATE MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, May 16, 1pm SERVICE will be live streamed at www.omahabiblechurch.org at Omaha Bible Church, 7940 State St. Private Interment in Omaha National Cemetery. VISITATION (following CDC guidelines): Friday, May 15, 5-7pm at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. Memorials to Hunter Education-Nebraska Game and Parks. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

