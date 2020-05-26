Kirk, Lacy Michael, Sr June 12, 1934 - May 23, 2020 Age 85. Proudly served in the US Navy. Preceded in death by wife, Virginia; parents, Lacy and Jessie Kirk; brother, Jim Kirk; and sisters, Minnie Taylor and Colleen Ourada. Survived by Lucy Wisinski; daughters, Sandy (Bob) Woodrich, and Lisa (Darnell) Hunt; sons, Mike Jr. (Colleen), Bob (Cheryl), and Tom (Kelly) Kirk; 20 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday 10am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. VISITATION: Wednesday 4-7pm, with 7pm VIGIL SERVICE at Funeral Home. Interment in St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery. Memorials to St Thomas More Church. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click on Lacy's obit and Stream Service. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

