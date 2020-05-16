Kirchner, Fr. Donnell CSsR December 24, 1940 - May 13, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, John and Loletta Kirchner. Survived by brother, Doug (Suzanne) Kirchner; sisters, Mary Michele Fitzpatrick, Kathleen Ecklund, Rosemary (Jim) Duggins. Attended Holy Name Grade School, Redemptorist Missionary in Brazil for 39 years. Donations to the Redemptorist Community of Holy Ghost Houston, 6921 Chetwood Dr., Houston, TX 77081. MEMORIAL MASS in Omaha at a later date.

