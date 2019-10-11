Kirchmann, Barbara J.

Kirchmann, Barbara J. Age 73 Barbara J. Kirchmann, of Fremont, died October 8, 2019 in Fremont. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Saturday, October 12, 2019, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Valley, NE. VISITATION: Friday, 6-8pm, at Moser's in Fremont. Burial at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorials to St. Mark's Lutheran Church or the Dodge County Human Society in Fremont. Condolences: www.mosermemorialchapels.com. MOSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL 2170 North Somers, Fremont, NE 68025 | (402) 721-4490

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.