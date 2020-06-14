Kirchhoff, Henry "Hank" William May 5, 1940 - June 11, 2020 Henry William George Kirchhoff, age 80, of Omaha went to be with the Lord on Thursday June 11, 2020. Henry was born May 5, 1940 to Henry and Dorothy Kirchhoff. Henry is survived by his children, Michelle (Chris) Schneider, Mona (Randall) Pfeifer; 1 granddaughter, Taylor Pfeifer; many other relatives and friends. VISITATION will be Tuesday, June 16, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home from 5-7:30pm. CELEBRATION of LIFE will be at 10am Wednesday, June 17, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home, 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: www.westlawnhillcrest.com. WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

