Kirby, Murphy Duane Age 64 Fremont, NE. Owner of Kirby Auto Parts in Valley, NE. Survived by his wife, Cindy; three children, Renae (Mark) Brunner of Fremont, Thomas Kirby of Fremont, and David (Tamsen) Kirby of Davenport, IA; sisters, Pam Kirby of Fremont, and Val (Steve) Miller of Fremont; brother, Doug (Julie) Kirby of Fremont; and cousin who was like a brother, Don (Cindy) Brown of Hastings, NE. Controlled VISITATION: Tuesday at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont from 4-8pm. A Private Family Service will be Wednesday with a livestream of the Service to start at 11am (visit www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com). A memorial fund will be determined at a later date. Online guestbook at: www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY 1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE 402-721-4440

