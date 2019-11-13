Kirby, Joseph "Ted"

Kirby, Joseph "Ted" Age 87 Ted Kirby, of Bennington, NE, died on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Edna (Potts) Kirby; his wife, Suzanne Kirby; son, Jon Kirby and a grandson, Jacob Kirby. Ted is survived by his daughter, Annie Kirby of Blair, NE; granddaughters Alisha Bainbridge (Nathan) and their children, Genevieve, George and Thomas Bainbridge, all of Wichita, KS; Andrea Kirby and her fianc� Nate Case of Overland Park, KS; daughter-in-law, Rita Kirby of Olathe, KS; and brother and sister-in-law, George Robert Kirby (Sandy), Dayton, OH. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Friday, November 15th, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn with Rev. Andreas Stein officiating. Burial will be at a later date at the Elliott Cemetery in Elliott, IA. Memorials can be made to the Bennington Library and mailed to the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

