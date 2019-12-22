Kirby, Edward P.

Kirby, Edward P. January 16, 1923 - December 17, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Marion I. Kirby; and son, Michael Kirby. Survived by daughters: Mary Ann Miller, Karen Timoney, Jackie Kirby and Catherine McCann; grandchildren: Kelly Sampson, Andrea Miller, Jaimee Miller, Katie Timoney, Kirby Timoney, Lane McCann and Noelle Bush; great-grandchildren: Nathan, Brynn, Scott, Jett, Brooklyn and Odette Family will receive friends Sunday, Dec. 22nd from 1pm to 3pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 3pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, Dec. 23rd, 9:30am, Holy Cross Catholic Church (4810 Woolworth Ave.) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Kirby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.