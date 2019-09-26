Kinsey, Ronald Edward June 7, 1937 - September 20, 2019 Former pastor at Presbyterian Church of the Cross passed on September 20, 2019. Proceeded in death by daughter, Cheryl Kinsey Smith. Survived by wife, Sue Tobaben Kinsey; and son, Jon Kinsey. VISITATION: 9:30am; MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am; Luncheon 12 noon at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 15002 Blondo. Memorials to Covenant Mission Ministries. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

