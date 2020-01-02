Kinsella, Barbara J. December 4, 1951 - December 30, 2019 Survived by husband, Daniel Kinsella; sons, Matthew Berthold (Sheila) and Andrew Berthold (Abigail); stepsons: Daniel Kinsella, II (Kari), Scott Kinsella (Jaime), Christopher Kinsella (Sydney Campbell) and Matthew Kinsella (Lacey); 17 grandchildren; siblings: Annette Twiford, Leo Frede (Betty), Betty Plumer (Steve) and Leonard Frede; nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Friday, January 3rd from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, January 4th, 12:30pm, Mary Our Queen Catholic Church (3405 S. 118th St.) INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Special Olympics. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

